Robbers loot passenger bus in Karachi

KARACHI: An intercity bus en route from Usta Muhammad, Balochistan to Karachi fell victim to a robbery, resulting in the theft of valuables from all 30 passengers onboard, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the bus was dropping off some passengers at a bus stop near Maymar More when a group of four armed individuals approached the bus on a motorcycle and deprived the passengers of mobile phones, cash, and other valuables.

The armed robbers also took the bus keys before fleeing from the scene, after which the stranded passengers was accommodated with another bus to ensure that the travelers reached their intended destination.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sachal police station, while the police officials stated that no victim from the passenger bus came to file a report at the police station.