KARACHI: CCTV footage has surfaced showing an armed robbery incident near Nagan Chowrangi, where young men tasked with monitoring animals were looted by masked suspects, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in a residential lane near the Nagan Chowrangi area of the city. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows armed men wearing masks entering the street while brandishing weapons.

The suspects can be seen holding the youths at gunpoint, who were reportedly guarding animals in the street. The armed men then looted mobile phones and cash from the victims before fleeing the scene.

Police said the CCTV footage is being reviewed as part of the investigation, while efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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In other news, a viral CCTV footage emerged showing a pet dog attacking a sacrificial animal in a residential area of Harbanspura’s Al Jannat Homes, raising serious concerns among local residents over growing stray and pet dog incidents in the locality, ARY News reported.

According to reports, incidents involving dog attacks and bites have reportedly increased in the area, leaving residents alarmed and fearful.

The CCTV footage shows a pet dog suddenly attacking a sacrificial animal tied in a street. Women and children were also present at the scene at the time of the incident, according to visuals from the video.

Local residents said the area has been facing repeated incidents involving dog attacks in recent days. They added that only a few days earlier, a child was also injured in a similar incident involving a dog bite.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral footage, while residents are calling for urgent measures to address the rising safety concerns.