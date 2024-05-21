CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan released

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of the knife attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary, Raoof Hasan emerged on Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage – which is available with ARY News, Raoof Hasan can be seen leaving the premises of a private news channel after he finished recording a segment.

Four individuals – who were apparently transgender persons – launched the assault. The assailants used a sharp blade to target the PTI leader, inflicting injuries on his face.

Meanwhile, the bystanders immediately intervened and tried to stop the individuals from beating the PTI leader. Following the attack, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene.

Hasan has been transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

In another video – supposedly captured with a smartphone, the individuals can be seen attacking the Raoof Hasan in the parking lot.

In response to the assault, PTI senators staged a walkout from the Senate session today, protesting the attack on their party’s spokesperson.

Senator Shibli Faraz, Opposition Leader in Upper House of Parliament, condemned the attack on Hasan, saying, “Unknown individuals have attacked our party’s spokesperson. We demand a response from the Interior Minister in the Senate.”

The PTI senators walked out of the session, demanding action against those responsible for the attack.

PTI Senator Shibli Faraz raised the incident in the Upper House, calling the incident “unacceptable.” “The spokesperson for the largest party of Pakistan has been attacked. This is shameful and unacceptable,” he added.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar responded, stating, “The opposition leader has just shared this matter. Who attacked, where the attack occurred – these issues will be examined as per law. Raoof Hasan should file a report, and action will be taken according to the law.”

He also assured that he would inform the house after obtaining a report from the IG Islamabad or the relevant officials.