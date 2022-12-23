CCTV footage of Islamabad suicide attack surfaces

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV footage of suicide blast in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector was acquired by ARY News.

The CCTV footage showed the vehicle stopped by police for routine checking. Right after, the man wearing a suicide jacket exploded himself.

The footage further showed the police personnel fell after the suicide blast.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have completed the initial investigation, according to sources.

The initial investigation stated that the blast that took place in Islamabad was suicide. The man was wearing a suicide jacket, weighing 20kg of explosives.

Sources added that the vehicle used in the blast was hired by the suicide attacker and there were no explosives in the vehicle.

Earlier, a policeman was martyred and six others, including four fellow cops, were injured in a suicide blast reported in Islamabad‘s I-10/4 sector.

“When the police stopped the vehicle for routine checking, the man detonated himself,” he said in a media briefing, adding that an Eagle Squad cop was martyred in the blast while four others were injured.

