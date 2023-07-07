CCTV footage of Karachi youth’s killing surfaces

KARACHI: CCTV footage has surfaced which showed the target killing of a youth by unidentified armed men on a motorcycle in Karachi’s Azam Basti area, ARY News reported on Friday.

The CCTV footage showed 28-year-old Salman coming out of a car in a street of the Azam Basti area when an armed man on a motorcycle came near him and fired bullets multiple times. The accomplice kept sitting on his bike when the shooter opened fire on Salman.

Salman’s friend also sustained injuries in the firing incident. The victims tried to retaliate and one of the shooters got injured after receiving bullets. The shooter managed to flee from the scene despite falling down to the ground twice.

The slain youth’s father said that a shooter got injured in retaliation by Salman’s friend and police department must launch a thorough investigation in the incident.

Police officials said that the accused were apparently trained shooters as they were seen in CCTV footage closely targeting the youth.

Police officials said that a 9mm pistol was used for killing the car dealer and Salman received four bullets. The officials found 17 rounds from the crime scene.

According to the officials, the rounds will be sent to the forensic lab. They added that the motorcyclists followed and targeted Salman and his friend in late night hours.

Police expressed suspicions of personal enmity which led to the killing of the youth and injuring of his friend.

Police said that a case will be lodged over the complaint of the slain youth’s family and the statement of his friend will also be recovered. The police department launched a probe with the help of the CCTV footage.

Salman’s father said that his son is a ladies’ tailor and they do not have enmity with anyone. He added that it was a target killing incident as the shooters did not snatch cash or mobile phone from him.

Later, police registered a case against the Azam Basti firing incident against two unidentified persons over the complaint of the slain youth’s brother who is also a police official. The case was lodged under the murder section.

Police officials said that the slain youth’s brother did not mention the life threats being given to his brother.

Police said that the slain youth was a car dealer and belongs to Punjab.