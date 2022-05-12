CCTV footage of Karachi’s Saddar blast surfaces

KARACHI: CCTV footage of the Karachi blast in Saddar Town has surfaced which showed a powerful explosion on Dr Daud Pota road near a bakery, ARY News reported on Thursday.

It showed a parked motorcycle exploded on the busy road of Saddar Town and the passers-by and vehicles were affected by the explosion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources told ARY News that the same genre of bomb blasts through planted devices had occurred in Karachi which was carried out by terrorists.

At least one person was killed and nine persons sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in Karachi’s Saddar Town on Thursday night.

According to the initial reports, a powerful explosion hit one of the busiest business centres in Karachi’s Saddar Town on Thursday night at Dr Daud Pota road. At least six to seven persons sustained wounded in the blast while several vehicles were completely destroyed in the incident.

READ: KARACHI BLAST: ONE KILLED, SCORES WOUNDED IN POWERFUL EXPLOSION IN SADDAR

It is suspected that explosive material was hidden in the heaps of garbage at Dr Daud Pota road.

Due to the powerful blast, window glasses of several buildings. Eyewitnesses told ARY News that several persons on motorcycles and cars got injured in the blast who were passing through the street.

Jinnah Hospital’s Executive Director Dr Shahid Rasool told ARY News that overall nine wounded persons were brought to the hospital of which four are critical.

Dr Rasool added that some persons have sustained wounds of ball-bearing and will be shifted to the operation theatre soon for surgeries.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the investigation to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

It was learnt that a government vehicle was passing through the road at the time of the explosion. The government workers travelling in the vehicle got injured and have been shifted to the hospital and their condition is out of danger.

A police officer told the media that a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was partially damaged in the incident and two officials got wounded but their condition is out of danger.

Investigation sources said that it was a bomb explosion carried out by a remote-controlled device. Sources added that the explosive material was planted at a motorcycle which was parked on the busy road.

Comments