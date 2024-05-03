CCTV footage of Khuzdar blast emerges

KHUZDAR: The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of a remote-controlled bomb targeting Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal emerged on Friday, ARY News reported.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, shows the alleged bomber hurling explosive device into the vehicle of Muhammad Siddique Mengal, who was also the local leader of JUI-F.

The footage then shows the device exploding shortly after, resulting in a destructive blast.

Police spokesperson said that the blast resulted in the death of Maulana Muhammad Siddique and leaving nine others injured.

Moreover, the nine injured have been shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital and further investigation is underway.

🚨 Breaking: Viewers discretion advised 🔞 According to sources balochistan JUI-F provincial leader Siddique Mengal was killed, and nine others were injured in a magnet IED blast in #Khuzdar area of #Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/yyh8fNNEqf — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) May 3, 2024

According to the police, the remote-controlled blast was carried out on the Sultan Ibrahim Khan Road on the National Highway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned a terrorist bomb blast in Khuzdar.

He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of Khuzdar Press Club President Muhammad Siddique Mengal. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and the journalist community.