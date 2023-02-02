CCTV footage of Peshawar suicide attack surfaces

PESHAWAR: The CCTV footage of a blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area has emerged, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to CCTV footage, the blast at Peshawar mosque occurred around 1:17 pm during Zuhr prayers.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, is from just before the blast incident.

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Line area on Jan 30 during Zuhr prayers, killing over 100 people and injuring 400 people — mostly police officers.

‘Peshawar mosque bomber was in police uniform’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday revealed that Peshawar mosque blast attacker “was clad in police uniform” and police had found body parts of the bomber from the blast site.

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Line area on Jan 30 during Zuhr prayers, killing over 100 people and injuring 400 people — mostly police officers.

Briefing media about the progress in the Peshawar blast probe, KP IG said that the suicide bomber entered the Police Lines area on a motorcycle and police have traced his movement from CCTV footage. “Peshawar blast was a suicide attack and we have traced the bomber,” he said.

“Police have obtained the CCTV footage of bombers movement while entering Police Lines on motorcycle cladding in a police uniform,” the officer revealed, adding that investigators have also found ball bearings from the blast site and police were closing in on the terror network behind the Peshawar suicide attack.

Comments