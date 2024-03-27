CCTV footage of Shangla attack emerges

The Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of a suicide attack on Chinese engineers in KP’s Shangla district emerged on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The footage, acquired by ARY News, shows the bomber rammed a vehicle into the Chinese workers’ convoy as it traveled from the capital to the Dasu dam, the country’s largest hydropower project, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

CCTV Footage of Suicide attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers in Basham area of Shangla. pic.twitter.com/iOrJ2pnWsO — Ameer Hamza (@AmeerHamzaVoice) March 27, 2024

Dasu is the site of a major dam, and the area has been attacked in the past. A blast on a bus in 2013 killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday instructed to conduct a thorough joint investigation into Shangla suicide attack on Chinese nationals working on Dassu Hydel Power Project, utilising all resources of the state.

The prime minister, offering deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims of the attack assured that the perpetrators of this barbaric act would be brought to justice swiftly.

Chairing a high level emergency meeting in the aftermath of Shangla terrorist attack on Chinese nationals, the prime minister appreciated the alacrity with which law enforcement agencies and locals responded to the attack, saving many precious lives which could have been lost.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Ministers, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police of respective provinces, a PM Office press release said.

The meeting discussed in detail the heinous attack on innocent civilians working on a development project, meant to contribute to energy and water security of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif underscored the enduring bond of brotherhood between the people of Pakistan and China and conveyed that the whole nation was saddened by the loss of Chinese lives.

“Terrorism is a trans-national threat that has been instrumentalized by the enemies of Pakistan to stymie Pakistan’s progress and development. The acts targeting Pakistan-China friendship are particularly aimed at creating mistrust between the two iron brothers,” he stated.

Participants of the meeting expressed resolute commitment to completely rooting out terrorism from the country.

The participants expressed serious concerns over sanctuaries available to terrorists across the borders and emphasized upon the need for a regional approach for countering terrorism.

During the meeting, the COAS reiterated the resolve of armed forces to eliminate the scourge of terrorism afflicting the country. COAS stated that the nation had steadfastly fought the war on terror for the last two decades and had defeated the nefarious designs of Pakistan’s adversaries.