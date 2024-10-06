web analytics
Sunday, October 6, 2024
CCTV footage reveal details in DSP Ali Raza murder case

KARACHI: In a premeditated attack, DSP Ali Raza was martyred in Federal B Area after being targeted by terrorists who had been conducting surveillance for days, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to footage obtained by ARY News, the attack took place at 7:38 PM when Ali Raza’s car entered the vicinity of Shakeel Corporation.

The accused, Qasim Rasheed, arrived at the scene at 6:37 PM and was joined by an accomplice, Usman, who was already in the area doing recce on the motorcycle.

As soon as Raza’s car appeared, Qasim ran toward it and opened fire killing the DSP on the spot.

Following the attack, the assailants fled on a motorcycle, disappearing through various streets.

The entire incident left bystanders at a nearby tea house in shock as they fled upon hearing the gunfire.

Authorities revealed that the terrorists had meticulously planned the attack, monitoring Raza’s movements before executing their plan.

