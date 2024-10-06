web analytics
Terrorists involved in martyrdom of CTD’s Ali Raza killed in Karachi

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

Two hardcore terrorists, involved in the killing of CTD officer, Ali Raza, were killed during an encounter with the Counter-Terrorism Department in the Sher Shah area of Karachi.

CTD spokesperson said that they received credible information that two terrorists namely Hafiz Qasim Rasheed and Usman were involved in the gruesome murder of CTD officer Ali Raza which took place on July 7, 2024.

He said that a terrorist namely Ahmed Hassan facilitated these terrorists through the recce of the deceased CTD officer Ali Raza.

Two other terrorists, identified as Hamza and Naeem were arrested from Cantt Railway Station soon after their return from Multan.

During interrogation, the arrested terrorists provided key information to CTD about the exact location of the terrorists. Both hardcore terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire with CTD personnel.

CTD personnel also recovered arms, ammunition and other material used for making suicide jackets and a list of target killings from their possession.

It is necessary to mention here that Hafiz Qasim was released from jail after 12 years.

