CTD apprehends 18 terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested 18 terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD conducted 134 IBOs in various cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, and apprehended 18 terrorists.

Three of the arrested terrorists are affiliated with the banned organization, Fitna-e-Khawarij.

The CTD also recovered a significant amount of weapons, explosives, and other materials from the terrorists, including 18 detonators, 1 IED bomb, Bullets, Maps Other suspicious materials.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were planning to create fear and uncertainty in various locations. The operation was conducted to prevent terrorist activities and ensure the safety and security of the people.

Earlier today, security forces gunned down a terrorist involved in a recent attack on the convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to army’s media wing, the terrorist was killed during a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the night between October 4-5.

On September 22, a police van escorting the diplomats was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Malam Jabba, resulting in the death of one policeman and injuries to four others.