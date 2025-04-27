London police arrest man for attacking Pakistan High Commission

London police have arrested another man for his involvement in attack over Pakistan High Commission in London, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to reports, stones were hurled at the windows of the High Commission, causing significant damage to the glass panels. Additionally, saffron-coloured paint was thrown at the building during the incident.

It is to be noted that just a few days earlier, four Indian nationals had been arrested near the Pakistan High Commission during a protest.

Supporters of India’s ruling party, BJP, had also staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission.

Amid the charged atmosphere, a person holding a cup of tea and a poster of India Air Force pilot Abhinandhan, stepped outside to greet Indian protesters in a moment that contrasted with the wider tension.

On Tuesday, 26 men were killed at a tourist site in Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occuppied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), shot dead in a meadow. India claimed with presenting any evidence that there were Pakistani elements linked to the attack, a claim Islamabad denies.

On Wednesday, the Indian Cabinet Committee on Security approved a series of actions including shutting down the Wagah-Attari land transit point, advising Indian nationals against travelling to Pakistan, and formally notifying Islamabad of the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

In response, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on Thursday warned that any attempt by India to block water flow into Pakistan would be treated as an act of war. The statement followed a high-level NSC meeting, which also approved the closure of the Wagah border crossing.