Karachi Canal Protest: Police resorts to baton charge, arrests 10 protesters

KARACHI: Protesting lawyers and nationalist political groups staged their sit-in at the link road near the National Highway against contentious canals project again on Sunday after police resorted to baton charge and arrested 10 protesters including lawyers.

According to reports a member of the Malir Bar MMC Ajmal Arain advocated was also arrested by police.

President Malir Bar Association Irshad Shar has said that police have arrested 10 protesters including lawyers.

A large number of lawyers and other protesters again reached to the link road and pelted stones over a police mobile van. Protesters ran over the police and also removed their water cannon.

A heavy contingent of police has reached to the spot and resorted to baton charge over protesters.

Protesters have blocked the Thatta-Karachi National Highway with the sit-in.

Moro police tried to remove the participants of a sit-in at the highway and resorted to baton charge to disperse protester, protesting against contentious canal project on the Indus River.

Protesters blocked national highway again and vowed to continue their protest until the end of the canals project.

It is to be mentioned here that a large protest sit-in at Babarloi in Khairpur district against canals, led by lawyers, has reached to its 10th day.