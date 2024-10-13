web analytics
Sunday, October 13, 2024
CCTV footage reveal details of Trader’s murder in Karachi

By Nazir Shah
KARACHI: Following the murder of an auto parts trader in North Nazimabad area, the CCTV footage has emerged revealing shocking moments, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred on October 12, when the auto parts trader named Asif was shot and injured by some unidentified assailants.

In the CCTV footage, Asif – despite being critically injured – managed to drive himself to the roadside and can be seen struggling to control his vehicle before coming to a stop.

A person in the back seat quickly exits the car and opens the door, shouting for assistance.

Bystanders rush to help, and another occupant from the front seat exits the vehicle as well. Eventually, Asif is transported to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

As of now, police have not registered a case related to the incident.

Authorities indicated that the burial is scheduled for today, after which Asif’s family plans to file a formal complaint.

If the family chooses not to pursue legal action, police have stated they will initiate a case on behalf of the government.

