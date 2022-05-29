CCTV footage: Robbers loot school students in Karachi

KARACHI: A CCTV footage of two robbers looting school students in Karachi’s Korangi area has surfaced, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, school students were robbed near Maki Masjid in Karachi’s Korangi No 6 at 8:30 AM on Saturday. CCTV footage of the robbery has been acquired by ARY News.

Two looters on a motorbike snatched mobile phones and cash from school students at gunpoint. In the CCTV footage, armed robbers can be seen snatching mobile phones, cash and other items from school students and escaping easily.

The robbers also looted the keys of a student’s motorcycle. Despite CCTV footage, police are still unable to arrest the culprits.

Earlier this month, a pregnant woman was shot at by the thieves during the Eidul Fitr holidays in Karachi. The sad incident took place in the New Karachi area where robbers opened fire on a pregnant woman.

According to woman’s husband, the accused tried to stop the vehicle and when they failed in doing so, they sprayed bullets on the car and a few of them hit the stomach of his wife who is a 7-month-pregnant.

The injured woman was immediately shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The woman’s husband said that the child had died in the womb while the woman’s condition was critical.

