LAHORE: A viral CCTV footage has emerged showing a pet dog attacking a sacrificial animal in a residential area of Harbanspura’s Al Jannat Homes, raising serious concerns among local residents over growing stray and pet dog incidents in the locality, ARY News reported.

According to reports, incidents involving dog attacks and bites have reportedly increased in the area, leaving residents alarmed and fearful.

The CCTV footage shows a pet dog suddenly attacking a sacrificial animal tied in a street. Women and children were also present at the scene at the time of the incident, according to visuals from the video.

Local residents said the area has been facing repeated incidents involving dog attacks in recent days. They added that only a few days earlier, a child was also injured in a similar incident involving a dog bite.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral footage, while residents are calling for urgent measures to address the rising safety concerns.

Also Read: CCTV shows female student fell from roof in Karachi school

In other news, another CCTV footage of a daring daylight bank robbery in the Pirabad area on Manghopir Road surfaced, showing armed suspects looting approximately Rs60 million before escaping with ease.

According to police and media reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when three armed men entered the bank while two accomplices remained outside in a white vehicle.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects storming inside the bank shortly after around 2:30 pm, opening fire to create panic before moving through different sections of the branch and collecting cash from counters and storage areas.

In one instance, when a locked room door would not open, one of the robbers broke it using a chair, forcing entry to continue the loot. The CCTV footage further shows the suspects stuffing cash into bags and carrying it away.