CCTV footage shows entire incident leading to Dr Akash murder

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the fatal shooting of 28-year-old doctor Akash near Teen Talwar in Karachi’s Clifton area came to light.

The video, obtained by ARY News, shows a suspect running towards the victim’s vehicle. The assailant first opens fire on a security guard before opening the car door and taking a bag full of cash.

The footage shows the suspect has stolen one of the bags in haste, while another remained in Dr Akash’s possession. The gunman then shot the doctor, triggering panic among people nearby.

Speaking after the incident, the victim’s uncle, Khem Chand, said Dr Akash’s father and cousin were also present at the scene when the shooting took place.

He said that his nephew was killed in broad daylight outside a bank, adding that they belong to a business family and are among the country’s well-known industrialists.

He criticized the security situation, saying ‘the security situation has deteriorated and our children are being killed’.

He also urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and other senior officials to take immediate notice of the incidents.

The deceased’s uncle said that Dr Akash had been working at Jinnah Hospital for the past two years. He was 28 years old and unmarried.