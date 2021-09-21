CCTV footage shows ex-MNA’s son torturing staffer of private airline in Quetta

QUETTA: A staffer of a private airline was tortured at the office by the son of a former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nasir Ali in Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ARY News acquired the footage of the shocking incident that showed former MNA Nasir Ali and his son were standing at the office counter of a private airline situated at Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

It showed that Ali’s son, Asim Ali, apparently handed over some documents to the airline’s staffer sitting at the counter but they exchanged some arguments during the process.

After exchanging harsh words, Asim Ali slapped the official to which he had responded by slapping back and pushing back the former MNA’s son.

Asim Ali had also punched and slapped another staffer at the office who came in to stop them from fighting.

In the footage, Nasir Ali was also seen while standing alongside his son and kept watching him while torturing the staffer instead of stopping the fight.

Sources told ARY News that a case was registered by the sales manager and other staffers by the former lawmaker.

Earlier in March, Police had arrested a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Tanveer Bibi for slapping a lady constable at the accountability court in Lahore and registered a case against her after approval from the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

A case had been registered against the PML-N leader on the complaint of a lady constable, Anum Fatima, who alleged that the woman had slapped her after she stopped her from entering the premises of the accountability court.

The female PML-N leader had been taken into custody soon after the incident as police said that a case was registered against her after she refused to apologize for the incident.

The police had also sought permission from Speaker Punjab Assembly to arrest the MPA and registered a case against her under charges of interfering and obstructing the state affairs and torture at Islampura police station. Besides her, four other people had also been booked in the case.