CCTV footage shows Peshawar mosque bomber entering Police Lines on motorbike

PESHAWAR: CCTV footage of Peshawar blast has surfaced which showed the alleged suicide bomber who killed more than 100 people at a mosque this week entered the Police Lines area on a motorbike in a police uniform.

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Line area on Jan 30 during Zuhr prayers, killing over 100 people and injuring 400 people — mostly police officers.

The CCTV footage, available with ARY News, showed the bomber, wearing a helmet and a mask, riding his motorbike through the main checkpoint of Police Lines at 12:33pm.

He then parked his bike and entered the mosque at 12:42pm and blew himself up inside the mosque around 1:17pm.

‘Peshawar mosque bomber was in police uniform’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday revealed that Peshawar mosque blast attacker “was clad in police uniform” and police had found body parts of the bomber from the blast site.

Briefing media about the progress in the Peshawar blast probe, KP IG said that the suicide bomber entered the Police Lines area on a motorcycle and police have traced his movement from CCTV footage. “Peshawar blast was a suicide attack and we have traced the bomber,” he said.

“Police have obtained the CCTV footage of bombers movement while entering Police Lines on motorcycle cladding in a police uniform,” the officer revealed, adding that investigators have also found ball bearings from the blast site and police were closing in on the terror network behind the Peshawar suicide attack.

