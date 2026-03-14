CCTV footage shows deadly police encounter with robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: CCTV footage has emerged showing a dramatic police encounter with armed robbers in the Landhi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The footage provides a detailed view of the events leading up to the encounter, highlighting both the suspect’s movements and the swift response of Karachi police.

It shows two friends standing in the street when they suddenly heard gunfire. One friend ran into a nearby house, while the other abandoned his motorcycle and fled.

A suspect, dressed in a white shalwar kameez and armed with a pistol, was seen running through the streets. Police officers immediately gave chase, with some pursuing him on foot and others on motorcycles.

During the pursuit, the suspect reportedly hid the pistol in his clothing while fleeing into another street. Residents at a street corner alerted the police about his location, prompting officers to engage him in a shootout, which resulted in his death.

Police later identified the deceased suspect as Abu Bakr, son of Sher Akbar, who was also known locally as Raju Ram Chand.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar sought a report of a separate police encounter with robbers, in Defence House Authority (DHA).

According to a Spokesman for the Minister, two police personnel were injured during the exchange of fire.

The Sindh Home Minister has sought details from the SSP South. He said that no negligence should be shown in the treatment of the injured personnel.