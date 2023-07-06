CCTV footage: Wall collapse in Lahore hospital injures 14

LAHORE: The CCTV footage went viral where at least 14 people including children got injured as a wall collapsed in Mozang Hospital Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CCTV footage shows the wall collapsed on the Patient’s visitors who were in the waiting area of Mozang Hospital Lahore.

The footage further shows all the people in the waiting area were buried under the debris and 14 were injured as a result.

Heavy rains have killed at least four people and injured 15 others in two separate incidents of roof and wall collapses in Lahore.

According to a statement released by Rescue 1122, four people were killed when the roof of a house, near the Bandianwala bridge in the city’s Amar Sidhu area, collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

In a separate incident, 14 others were injured as a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital, adjoining a neighbouring building, collapsed.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monsoon Control Room, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the Nishtar Town director office at 65mm, followed by the Johar Town SDO office at 57mm and Lakshmi Chowk at 38mm.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that today “everything was under control”.