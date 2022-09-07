CCTV: Karachi Buffer Zone residents thwart robbery

Karachi: Locals from Buffer Zone area of Karachi thwarted a robbery, three robber seen escaping on foot in the CCTV footage of the incident, ARY News reported.

In the CCTV footage, a local can be seen coming out of his house on a bike when three robbers stop him and start checking him for any valuables.

It is was at this moment when a local started running towards the robbers with a gun. The robbers left their bike and started running to escape. Two of the three escaped successfully while one was caught by the locals.

Some day back, locals from the Malir area of Karachi set their own court and tortured a man named Gulzar after he was accused of a robbery. The man was tied to a tree trunk and brutally tortured.

The video of the gruesome incident, that took place in Shah Latif town Malir, has been doing rounds on social media.

Police officials have said that the locals do not indulge the police in the matter while the person is currently under treatment in a local hospital. The man can be seen dragged in the area and pushed underwater as well by armed men.

