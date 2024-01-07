CCTV footage of Indian model Divya Pahuja’s murder emerges

The CCTV footage retrieved from a hotel revealed horrific details about Indian model Divya Pahuja’s murder.

A former model and the purported “girlfriend” of a slain gangster was allegedly fatally shot in the head by a hotel owner in Haryana’s Gurugram. 27-year-old Divya Pahuja was shot dead in a hotel room on Tuesday night, the police said.

Officials said that , Divya Pahuja was taken to a hotel room by five people and shot in the head, allegedly because she extorted money from the hotel-owner by blackmailing him with his “obscene pictures”. Pahuja’s family has denied the sextortion claims.

Divya, a former model, was out on bail, after spending seven years in jail in connection with a Gurugram-based gangster’s fake encounter case in Mumbai.

Former model Divya Pahuja found dead in Gurugram hotel, allegedly kiIIed by the hotel owner Abhijeet Singh, Prakash & Indraj

The Gurugram Police said they arrested three of them while they were taking the body to dump somewhere.

The CCTV footage emerged showing the accused purportedly dragging the body wrapped in a white sheet through the lobby of Hotel City Point.

Police claimed that Divya Pahuja used to blackmail the hotel owner with his “obscene pictures” and extort money from him, which is what drove the man to perpetrate her murder.

However, the sextortion claims have been refuted by the victim’s family, who claimed she was murdered at the behest of her slain boyfriend and gangster Sandeep Gadoli’s sister Sudesh Kataria and brother Brahm Prakash Kataria who paid the hotel owner to kill her in order to avenge their brother’s death in a fake encounter.

Divya’s sister Naina Pahuja has made these accusations in a police complaint against Sudesh Kataria and her brother Brahm Prakash Kataria.