CCTV: Robbers snatch purse from 60-year-old woman in Karachi

KARACHI: The spectre of street crime continues to haunt the residents of Karachi as two robbers riding on a motorcycle snatch purse from a 60-year-old woman in Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a CCTV footage – available with ARY News, two robbers can be seen snatching purse of an elderly woman – identified as Shaheena Sohail – in broad daylight.

During the snatching bid, the elderly woman could not keep her balance and fell badly due to which she suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has strongly condemned the incident and said that Shaheena Sohail is part of the party’s women wing.

The MQM-P lamented the rising street crimes in Karachi, saying that even elderly women are not safe in this city.

“The provincial government, police and administration have completely failed to protect the citizens,” it said, adding that the residents were looking towards state of Pakistan for protection of their lives and property.