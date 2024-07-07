CCTV: Several including women suffer burns in acid attack

PESHAWAR: Two unidentified men threw acid on woman travelling along with five others in rickshaw in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident – a CCTV footage of which is available with ARY News – took place on Peshawar’s Abdara Road, where a woman along with five others was travelling in rickshaw.

The CCTV footage showed two motorcycle riders chasing a rickshaw and throwing acid on the passengers, injuring them. The attackers were wearing masks and fled the scene after the attack.

Despite having CCTV footage, the police have failed to arrest the culprits.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the attackers, according to which four people, including a 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were injured in the acid attack.

The victim woman alleged that her former husband had been threatening to kill her and was behind the acid attack. The police are investigating the incident and searching for the culprits.

Earlier in May, a policewoman was critically injured in an acid attack allegedly by her husband in Baldia Town.

DIG-South Syed Asad Raza said that suspect Ameen threw acid on his wife Iqra, 30, near the Khursheedpura graveyard within the remit of the Saeedabad police station and fled.