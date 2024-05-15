Man throws acid on wife

KARACHI: A man in Karachi attacked his wife—a female police constable—with acid in the Saeedabad area and escaped with their child, ARY News reported citing police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Faizan Ali said that the affected woman is a constable in Balochistan police and a resident of Hub. The attacker has managed to escape after throwing acid at her.

The SSP Keamai said that the victim woman’s 30 percent body has been affected as she is being treated at the burns centre of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The police officer said that the man had taken the wife to Karachi under the pretext of treatment, but instead, he threw acid on her before fleeing with their child.

SSP Faizan Ali added that the victim’s parents live in Karachi and they are trying to contact them. He said that the raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

Earlier in a distressing event on January 8, a Lahore school teacher came under an acid attack on Monday.

According to details, two suspects riding motorbike threw acid over female school teacher Ayesha in Shahdara and fled.

The school teacher was rushed to hospital with face burns.