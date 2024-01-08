Lahore school teacher comes under acid attack

23.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 8, 2024
Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
LAHORE: In a distressing event, a Lahore school teacher came under an acid attack on Monday, ARY News reported. 

According to details, two suspects riding motorbike threw acid over female school teacher Ayesha in Shahdara and fled.

The school teacher was rushed to hospital with face burns.

Earlier in January 2023, a seven-year-old boy suffered burns in an acid attack by his classmate in a government school in Sukkur.

According to details, a seven-year-old boy – identified as Matiullah – suffered burn injuries when his classmate, Hasnain – a student of second grade – threw acid on him in the school.

The seven-year-old victim suffered burns on the face, legs, and other body parts. Meanwhile, the victim’s father demanded authorities to take legal action against the school administration for ‘expressing indifference’ to the incident.

