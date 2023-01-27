Sukkur: 7-year-old burnt in acid attack by classmate

SUKKUR: In a horrific incident, a seven-year-old boy suffered burns in an acid attack by his classmate in a government school in Sukkur, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, a seven-year-old boy – identified as Matiullah – suffered burn injuries when his classmate, Hasnain – a student of second grade – threw acid on him in the school.

The seven-year-old victim suffered burns on the face, legs, and other body parts. Meanwhile, the victim’s father demanded authorities to take legal action against the school administration for ‘expressing indifference’ to the incident.

He demanded that action should be taken against the school administration and teachers for negligence and not providing timely medical aid. “I am a private employee, I don’t have enough resources to get better treatment for the child,” said the victim’s father.

In a statement, the victim’s said that his classmate Hasnain threw acid at him but the teachers refused to take any action despite his complaint.

When contacted by ARY News, school principal Muhammad Sami Jatoi called the acid ‘less dangerous’ to cover up the negligence of the management.

The school principal stated that the children had a fight in the toilet and during the scuffle, Hasnain threw the acid on Matiullah, adding that “acid was less dangerous and will not have that much effect.”

