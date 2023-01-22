Acid attack leaves two injured in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Two teenagers suffered burn injuries in an acid attack by an unidentified man in Nawabshah city of Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident took place in mobile market near A-Section police station, where an unidentified man threw acid on two teenagers and fled the spot.

In a statement, police said one of the victims – identified as Sheeraz – claimed the attacker was his close relative. The incident is said to be the result of an old grudge. The victims were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier this month an acid attack incident was occurred in Karachi where two sisters got seriously wounded and lost their eyes after facing an acid attack in Karachi’s Korangi.

As per details, a youth got furious after his marriage proposal was rejected by the family. The accused threw acid on the sisters in the Bagh-e-Korangi area when they were returning from a factory with their brother.

Both sisters lost their eyes in the acid attack besides sustaining burn wounds.

The father of the victims lodged a complaint to the police station and stated that a man namely Amir sent a marriage proposal for one of his daughters. Upon rejection, he hurled acid at his daughters, he added.

Comments