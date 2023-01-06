Two sisters lose eyes in Karachi acid attack

KARACHI: Two sisters got seriously wounded and lost their eyes after facing an acid attack in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, a youth got furious after his marriage proposal was rejected by the family. The accused threw acid on the sisters in the Bagh-e-Korangi area when they were returning from a factory with their brother.

Both sisters lost their eyes in the acid attack besides sustaining burn wounds.

The father of the victims lodged a complaint to the police station and stated that a man namely Amir sent a marriage proposal for one of his daughters. Upon rejection, he hurled acid at his daughters, he added.

Comments