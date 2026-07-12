CCTV shows armed robbers looting citizens outside house

KARACHI, July 12: CCTV footage has surfaced showing a street robbery near Chandni Chowk, close to New Town Police Station, where armed suspects looted citizens standing outside a house.

The footage shows two suspects arriving on a motorcycle and stopping near a group of people standing outside a house. At gunpoint, they snatched mobile phones, wallets and Rs8,000 in cash before fleeing the scene.

In the video, one armed suspect can be seen getting off the motorcycle and searching one of the victims, while another man, frightened after seeing the robbers, runs away from the spot.

According to police, the incident took place at around 12am on Saturday night.

Police officials said no FIR has been registered so far, but a search operation has been launched with the help of the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspects.

Earlier, CCTV footage emerged of a similar incident in Karachi’s Model Colony, where armed robbers snatched an elderly man’s mobile phone, ARY News reported.

The incident took place near the Warsi Mosque in Model Colony, which falls within the Korangi District.

The elderly resident was sitting on his doorstep when armed muggers approached and snatched his phone.

In a daring response, the elderly man pulled out his own licensed firearm and chased the fleeing suspects.

Police confirmed that he attempted to shoot at the robbers to halt their escape, but his gun jammed.