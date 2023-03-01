CCTV video shows year’s biggest robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: Unidentified robbers looted almost Rs50.94 million from a builder in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area – the biggest robbery of the current year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

کراچی: شہر قائد میں رواں سال کی سب سے بڑی ڈکیتی#ARYNews #Karachi pic.twitter.com/RChdSP912Z — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 1, 2023

In the CCTV video, the accused robbers can be seen blocking the way of the victim by overtaking his car on the main road.

In the report filed with police, the builder – named Raheel – said that the accused fled after stealing his car and over Rs50 million. Meanwhile, police officials have found the car in the Gulistan-e-Johar area and launched further investigation into the incident.

Last year, Karachi police failed to arrest a single mugger so far despite spending 20 days after Rs 7.5 million theft in Federal B Industrial Area.

Twenty days passed, Federal B Industrial Area police failed to arrest the accused robbers involved in the theft of millions from the CEO of a private event management company, the alleged stolen money was provided by the Sindh government for a football event in Thatta.

Despite so many days having passed, not a single accused involved in the alleged robbery has been arrested so far, The investigating officer said the alleged robbery took place with the CEO of the private event management company.

