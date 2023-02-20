CDA decides ending entry fees at Islamabad parks

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board has decided to end entry fees at Islamabad parks including F-9, Lake View, Daman-e-Koh and others, ARY News reported on Monday.

The visitors to Islamabad parks will not be charged entry fees. Moreover, the CDA board also approved operating buses on 13 more routes in the federal capital.

The board also approved the bids after the auction of the commercial plots. In another decision, the CDA board approved re-designing Serena Chowk. Under the project, a single-barrel underpass will be constructed at the Serena Chowk.

The authority approved PC-II for the construction of more parking plazas in Islamabad. The parking plazas will be constructed in F-9 Centre, F-10 Centre, I-8 Centre, G-9 Centre and Blue Area.

Moreover, the CDA board approved the construction of the National Bus Service in the I-11 area.

