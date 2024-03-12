CDA okays Pakistan’s largest IT Park in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved the development of the country’s largest IT Park in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

A plot, measuring 3.3 acres, has already been reserved for the purpose in sector G-10 of the federal capital.

Around five to six thousand freelancers will be able to work in the park, which will be run under the public-private partnership.

Likewise, spaces will also be allotted in the park to a library and a center for the display of IT products.

According to the CDA officials, private IT firms will be able to build their offices by hiring different spots in the park on rent.

The officials have said that not a single penny of the government of Pakistan will be spent on the project, and that it would be completely handed over to the CDA after 15 years.