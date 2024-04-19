CDA plans free yoga classes for Islamabad residents

The Sports and Culture Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to launch complimentary yoga sessions for Islamabad residents.

Starting on May 2, complimentary yoga sessions will be conducted at two prominent locations: Multipurpose Ground in Sector F-6 Markaz and Mehran Gate near Baradri in F-9 Park, from May 2.

Yoga classes will be divided into two shifts: morning sessions, which will run from 6 am to 8 am, and evening sessions, scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. People of all ages, both males and females, can participate in these classes free of cost.

In addition, the Department of Sports and Culture will be commencing coaching classes for basketball, lawn tennis, and futsal specifically designed for children under 16 years of age at Sector F-6 Markaz, Multipurpose Ground, and Sector G-11 Multipurpose Ground.

In line with its commitment to citizen welfare, the Sports and Culture Wing has provided dedicated helpline numbers (051-9201607 and 0331-5181508) to address any inquiries or concerns from the public, ensuring a seamless experience for participants.