CDA shuts operation of 15 WASA tubewells

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has halted operation of 15 tubewells of WASA at the Expressway objecting over shifting of Islamabad’s water to Rawalpindi.

The CDA has cancelled the NOC issued for operating the tubewells of the Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi. The capital city’s authority had issued the NOC for installation of 15 tubewells to WASA in year 2022.

The CDA has imposed a ban over water pumping from Faizabad to Koral Interchange and the operation of the WASA tubewells adjacent to the expressway, have been shut down immediately.

“The water table of the area was rapidly dropped with relentless pumping of water by tubewells,” the CDA has said. “The tubewells have been stopped over the falling underground water table,” CDA said.

CDA said that the subsoil water graph was dropped to the extent that it was affecting the personal bores of citizens. “The capital body took notice of the issue after complaints from citizens of the area”.

The city body has directed the WASA Rawalpindi to shut down all tubewells forthwith, it has also intimated in writing to the water authority.