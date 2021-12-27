CDWP refers K-IV water supply project to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday recommended two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

During the meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the Ministry of Water Resources presented a project of ‘Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme’ K-IV 650MGD (revised) at a cost of Rs191.2 billion before the committee.

The project was presented with the reduced scope and cost for 260MGD water at Rs126 billion.

The meeting was attended by Planning secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission and officials from the federal ministries/divisions.

Last month, the Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain said Monday during his visit to the site of Karachi’s bulk water supply project K-IV that the scheme will have been completed by October 2023.

The target of the K-IV scheme’s project design has already been accomplished, said the Wapda head and he added that just three- to four months into the contract award, the construction works will commence on the site.

Separately, Lt. Gen. Hussain also paid a visit to the Nai Gaj Dam in Dadu district of Sindh wherein he said the project whose work has resumed now will finish in 2024.

