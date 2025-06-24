Video: Four killed, scores injured in Iran missile strike on Israel just before ceasefire

TEL AVIV: At least four Israelis were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in Iran’s missile strike on Israel, which occurred shortly before a ceasefire between the two countries was set to take effect.

According to the Times of Israel, the city of Beersheba was targeted in the attack, leaving at least four dead and 20 others wounded.

Israeli police reported that there are additional people still missing following the explosion.

A residential apartment building partially collapsed, and rescue teams are continuing to search the site for those who may be missing or trapped.

Videos of the attack, which quickly went viral online, show the aftermath of what appears to be a hypersonic missile strike on the area.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is “NOW IN EFFECT.”

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude toward the Iranian armed forces who punished Israel for its aggression until the very last minute.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” Araghchi wrote on X social media platform.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war.