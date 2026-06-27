Ceballos to leave Real Madrid a year early

Midfielder Dani Ceballos will leave Real Madrid after a trophy-laden spell with the club, the Spanish giants announced on Friday.

Ceballos, 29, spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu after joining from Real Betis in 2017 and had one year left on his contract, but has been released early.

He won the Champions League three times and La Liga twice in the capital city.

“Real Madrid thanks Dani Ceballos for his commitment and dedication during his time defending our jersey, and we wish him and his entire family the best of luck in this new chapter of their lives,” Madrid said in a statement.

“Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

During his stint in Madrid, Ceballos spent two seasons on loan at Arsenal between 2019 and 2021, winning the FA Cup in 2020.

Real, who appointed Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June, have made a spate of signings already this summer.

They have brought in Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers, and spent 55 million euros ($62.6 million) on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

After going two consecutive seasons without lifting a major trophy, record 15-time Champions League winners Madrid are remodelling their squad.