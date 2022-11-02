CEC briefed on EVM, overseas voting

ISLAMABAD: The chief election commissioner (CEC) has been briefed on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and overseas voting by the secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ECP secretary briefed the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja regarding the progress on the use of EVMs and the voting right of overseas Pakistanis.

The CEC expressed satisfaction on the recent steps taken by the project management unit of the commission. The ECP spokesperson said that the government will be sent a letter for the provision of funds for the project management unit.

During the meeting, the CEC said that it is necessary to ensure the sanctity of EVMs and the overseas voting process besides maintaining the reputation of the ECP and the secrecy of the balloting.

He urged the use of modern technology for the election process. Raja also emphasised the necessity of gaining the confidence of the stakeholders and facilitating the voters.

