ECP takes notice of attack on PPP candidate’s office in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday took notice of the attack on the office of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Lahore’s Sattoo Katla area, ARY News reported.

PPP’s candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar’s office was attacked by a petrol bomb on Friday morning in Lahore.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja took notice and ordered ECP officials to register a first information report (FIR) after a complaint by the PPP.

He added that the inspector general of Punjab has also been issued directions in this regard.

PPP candidate Manzar Abbas Khokhar from PP-162 filed an application at the Township Police Station regarding the incident.

PPP senior leader Shazia Marri condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act aimed at disrupting Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s election campaign.