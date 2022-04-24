‘CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was named by govt in parliamentary committee’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that name of Sikandar Sultan Raja was proposed by the government in the parliamentary committee meeting for the CEC slot, ARY News reported.

This he said while reacting to the demand of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan from the CEC to step down from his office.

Defending Raja, Khawaja Saad Rafique said the CEC remained an honest officer during his career in the Pakistan Civil Services.

Rafique said PTI’s wrongdoing has been caught by the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and now Imran Khan is demanding his resignation to save himself and his party.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja has said that he has no intention of tendering his resignation, and will continue to work in the “best interests of the country”.

Raja’s statement comes a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan called for his resignation, saying the party believed him to be “biased”. Addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence, Imran had said the PTI did not trust the CEC, alleging all his decisions were against the party.

