Saturday, October 2, 2021
Web Desk

Celebrities mourn demise of ‘king of comedy’ Umer Sharif

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif breathed his last in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday.

His wife Zareen Ghazal confirmed the demise of the veteran comedian.

Shortly after the news about his death flashed on TV screens, Pakistani celebrities through their social media accounts expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the comedian and actor.

“Complete loss of words on passing away of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah and give his family peace. Ameen,” actor and singer Ali Zafar wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Actor Faisal Qureshi tweeted: “Heartbroken to receive the devastating news of our very own king of comedy #UmerSharif. He was a true gem in our industry and nothing short of a legend amongst us. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Praying for his family during this difficult time.”

Actor and Producer Humayun Saeed said: “Deeply saddened to learn about Umer Sharif sb. He was without any doubt the ultimate comedy king. May Allah bless his soul. We will miss you Umer bhai!”

