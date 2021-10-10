‘Forever indebted’: Celebrities pay tribute to ‘father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme’

ISLAMABAD: Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan breathed his last in Islamabad Sunday morning at the age of 85.

He was given a state funeral at Faisal Mosque and later buried at the capital’s Sector H-8 graveyard.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a state funeral for the national icon.

“In pursuance of announcement by Prime Minister of Pakistan, State Funeral shall be accorded to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The national flag of Pakistan shall fly at half-mast on Sunday, 10th October, 2021”, read a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Taking to Twitter, PM Khan said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon.”

“He will be buried in Faisal Mosque as per his wishes. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021

Shortly after the news of the nuclear scientist’s death broke, celebrities through their social media accounts expressed sadness and grief over the passing of “father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme”.

“Saddened to hear about the loss of Dr #AbdulQadeerKhan. He was a patriot and the nation will always be indebted to him for his services to our country,” tweeted renowned actor and singer Ali Zafar.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ Saddened to hear about the loss of Dr #AbdulQadeerKhan. He was a patriot and the nation will always be indebted to him for his services to our country. pic.twitter.com/QHXKicUjLd — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 10, 2021

Actor Imran Abbas said, “The father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Sir Abdul Qadeer Khan is no more. Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon. Standing ovation to our hero for giving us strength and power with the grace of Almighty and his endless contributions.”

The father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Sir Abdul Qadeer Khan is no more. Inna Lillahe wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon. Standing ovation to our hero for giving us strength and power with the grace of Almighty and his endless contributions. pic.twitter.com/9gCkjGeceI — Imran Abbas (@ImranAbbas) October 10, 2021

Actor Adnan Siddiqui in a condolence message posted on his Twitter handle said: “We are a nuke-power today only because of AQ Khan. Forever indebted. Khuda Hafiz, Mohsin-e-Pakistan. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah tul Firdous. Aameen.”

We are a nuke-power today only because of AQ Khan. Forever indebted. Khuda Hafiz, Mohsin-e-Pakistan. May Allah grant you higher place in Jannah tul Firdous. Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XejxdFkA6K — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 10, 2021

“His contributions made us stand proud and strong. We are forever indebted to you #DrAbdulQadeerKhan,” wrote actor Ahsan Khan.

His contributions made us stand proud and strong. We are forever indebted to you #DrAbdulQadeerKhan pic.twitter.com/UBGSwAWZEC — Ahsan Khan (@Ahsankhanuk) October 10, 2021

Actress Saba Qamar tweeted: “Sorry to hear about the passing of #DrAbdulQadeerKhan. Thank you for your services Sir! My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

Sorry to hear about the passing of #DrAbdulQadeerKhan. Thank you for your services Sir!

My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 10, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!