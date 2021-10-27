Celebrities too crack ‘security jokes’ as Pakistan beats New Zealand

Pakistan celebrities taunted New Zealand with the term “security” in social media posts after Green Shirts’ five-wicket victory in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture on Tuesday.

The term “security” refers to the reason cited by New Zealand for pulling out from its Pakistan tour moments before it was due to start.

Here’s what the actors had to say after the match on their Twitter accounts.

Pakistan got New Zealand this close and took it away so that they can feel what it felt like when they came and left without playing.#SecurityIssuesSorted @BLACKCAPS

Congratulations @TheRealPCB ❤️🎉🇵🇰 — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) October 26, 2021

Beta aur na aao Pakistan. Well done boyz. Super duper 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/vzf20Cfrdd — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) October 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

I’m sorry I really couldn’t resist… How’s the tea & security now? 🤪 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 26, 2021

Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win over New Zealand on Tuesday in Sharjah.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl and restricted the Kiwis to 134-8 thanks to a superb four-wicket haul by Haris Rauf. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway both scored 27 runs each while skipper Kane Williamson made 25.

Babar Azam’s side completed the run chase in 18.4 overs at the loss of five wickets. Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 33 while Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik played unbeaten knocks of 27 and 26 runs respectively.

