Notable Celebrity Deaths in Pakistan in the year 2025

“Both young and old showbiz celebrities passed away so quietly this year that many people didn’t learn of their deaths until several months later.”

From beloved veteran actors who defined the golden age of television to promising young stars whose light was extinguished far too soon, the nation bid farewell to several personalities whose contributions will continue to resonate.

The famous Pakistani celebrities and public figures who died in 2025.

Humaira Asghar Ali

The death of actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali sent a shockwave through the industry, marking one of the year’s most distressing headlines.

Known for her memorable roles in dramas and for gaining widespread recognition from the reality show Tamasha Ghar, Humaira’s vibrant career was tragically cut short.

Her death, discovered in July 2025, involved a deeply unsettling mystery. Her body was found in a decomposed state in her locked Karachi apartment, about 9 months after her passing.

Anwar Ali

The year also saw the passing of seasoned performers who left behind an irreplaceable void. A veteran actor cherished for his versatility and comedic genius, Anwar Ali passed away after a prolonged illness in 2025.

He was a familiar and comforting presence on Pakistani screens, known for his iconic roles in classic dramas like Sona Chandi and for his acclaimed work on stage, including the play Paisa Bolta Hai. His commitment extended beyond acting; he was also known for his efforts to mentor younger artists and help revive the country’s theatre scene.

Ayesha Khan

The Pakistani television industry mourned the loss of veteran actress Ayesha Khan, who passed away in Karachi.

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress decomposed body was found in her Karachi flat seven days after her demise. For the unversed, the 76-year-old Ayesha stepped out of the glamour world a few years ago, due to her health-related issues.

As per several reports, she had been living alone for several years and had limited her conversation with the outside world.

Ayesha had been a known face to Bollywood movie-lovers as well.

Her death marks the end of an era in Pakistani television history, with fans and colleagues offering heartfelt tributes to her long and impactful career.

Humaira Chaudhry

Actress and singer Humaira Abid Ali, a veteran artist deeply respected in Pakistan’s creative circles died on May 3, 2025, She was 65.

Humaira Abid Ali had long-standing ties to Pakistan’s television and arts community, renowned for her contributions during the golden era of Pakistan Television (PTV).

She began her acting career in the 1970s and became known for her roles in numerous popular dramas, including Jhok Siyal, Dasht, Kankar, Jab We Wed, and Sammi, according to reports.

Rustam Khan’s death

Another name frequently mentioned in tributes is Rustam Khan, a “legendary star” of the screen. His passing is recognized as a significant loss, underscoring the farewells the industry faced this year.

Umer Shah

The passing of Umer Shah, a beloved child star and social media personality, left an especially deep ache. Known for his innocent, playful charm, he became a popular presence in homes across Pakistan, often appearing in viral reels and on popular shows.

His sudden loss, following earlier family heartbreak, felt like the extinguishing of a little light that brought pure joy to millions.

Dr. Arfa Sayeda Zehra

A true icon in Pakistan’s academic and social landscape, Dr. Zehra passed away in November.

For over five decades, she was a towering figure in education, literature, and social thought, renowned for her intellect, rigor, and powerful advocacy for women’s rights and the preservation of the Urdu language.

Her voice, which resonated both within academia and in public discourse, made complex ideas accessible and challenged societal norms, leaving behind a legacy of profound intellectual inspiration.

As 2025 draws to a close, the tributes pouring in for these individuals remind the nation of the profound impact they had on Pakistan’s culture, society, and collective memory. Their work, whether on screen, on stage or in lecture halls will continue to inspire and remind us of the talent and dedication they brought to their respective fields.