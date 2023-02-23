‘CelebRRRation’: Indian epic returns to US screens for third time

South Indian film ‘RRR‘ (Rise, Roar, Revolt) will return to the United States cinemas for the third time as part of Fan ‘CelebRRRation‘.

There will be a special screening of the N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan-starrer at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on March 1. The latter, director S.S. Rajamouli, its composer M.M. Keeravaani and others will attend the event.

It will be shown in 200 cinemas from March 8 across the United States.

‘RRR‘ has been successful in the United States because it highlights what Hollywood is failing to produce in their films. It shows sensational action scenes, jaw-dropping dance sequences and an emotional story of Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Raju’s (Ram Charan) friendship.

Hollywood director and producer Steven Spielberg admitted to having been blown away by the projects. The renowned filmmaker had said he “couldn’t believe [his] eyes” when he saw it.

The South Indian film aims to represent the awards season victory lap for the film.

Despite not being nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Film, Its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ took home the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

Moreover, it got nominated in the same category for the Oscars.

The theme of standing up to imperialism won the hearts of the audience. The three-hour epic dance-off will be remembered for years to come.

