Celebs celebrate Thanksgiving 2025

Celebrities came together with their loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving 2025. From volunteering in their communities to prepare delicious meals at home or hosting vibrant Friendsgiving dinners, stars such as Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner and Sydney Sweeney embraced the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, the actress Jennifer Garner spent part of her holiday volunteering in downtown Los Angeles. She was seen serving hot meals to the homeless community, smiling big as she handled the food with black gloves.

She was dressed casually in jeans and a striped T-shirt, shared that she was thankful for everyone in her presence, according to an eyewitness.

The actress is, of course, no stranger to helping out her community. Last year, she was also spotted volunteering in LA with ex-husband Ben Affleck by her side.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber gave fans a sneak peak at her Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, revealing that “Mommy is on cinnamon roll duty.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Rhode Skin founder shared a photo of her freshly baked cinnamon rolls cooling off in a baking tin and looking mighty delicious.

The sweet treats appeared to be a hit as her pal Kylie Jenner gushed over the dessert on her own Instagram Stories.

She tagged Bieber on her Instagram post and wrote, “Oh… my… God”.

Brittany Mahomes

American soccer player Brittany Mahomes celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with a sweet family photo shared hours before her husband, Patrick Mahomes took the field for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

The family wore a matching suits, actress’s youngest child, daughter Golden Raye, in a sweater dress while their oldest daughter, Sterling Skye, 4, rocked a red dress with white leggings and matching shoes.

The couple’s son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who turns 3 on Friday, wore a plaid shirt and sported a big grin in the adorable snap.

Meanwhile, the NFL quarterback wore a maroon polo and navy pants as he proudly stood next to his family.

Sydney Sweeney

American actress Sydney Sweeney wished her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving” via her Instagram stories as she shared a glimpse of her holiday on the water. She reposted her Wednesday video of herself jet skiing on the water.

She captioned her post with, “42 degrees out and still my happy place, last run of the season before it ices over”.

It appears Sweeney spent the holiday with her new love interest, Scooter Braun, as the two were photographed together on multiple occasions leading up to Thanksgiving.

Kylie Jenner

Earlier Thursday, Kylie Jenner also shared a video of sister Kylie chopping vegetables for the holiday, poking fun at the model’s infamous moment when she awkwardly sliced cucumbers during an episode of “The Kardashians.”

Kylie joked along the video posted to her Instagram and said, “The confidence!”. She later posted another photo of Kendall sleeping, writing. “She worked so hard on her cooking.” We simply can’t wait to see more from the sure-to-be epic Kardashian-Jenners (and Biebers) feast!

Ciara

Ciara looked pretty in pink on Thanksgiving Day.

The “Goodies” singer was up bright and early Thursday to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City, marking her third time at the parade.

“It’s still the same magical feeling,” she gushed on the “Today” show, revealing that “all four” of her babies came to support her, along with husband Russell Wilson.