Celebs laud Abida Parveen-Naseebo Lal collab ‘Tu Jhoom’

The first-ever collab of legendary musician Abida Parveen with folk singer Naseebo Lal came out earlier this week and has been winning hearts ever since its debut.

Seems like stars of our showbiz industry are equally smitten by the soulful piece just as we are, and can’t stop listening to the number on repeat. Many celebs took to their social media handles over the past weekend to express their feelings for the soul-stirring collaboration of the two powerhouse performers of the country.

Leading actor Saba Qamar shares a short clip on the photo and video sharing site, Instagram on Sunday, where she can be seen blessing her soul with the music. She penned the lyrics of the song in the caption.

Actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Qureshi had the goosebumps as the masterpiece plays, whereas actor and host Sawera Pasha thanked the producer for coming up with this alliance.

Thank you @zulfiqarjkhan ji for showing the world what two great Pakistani women can do Naseebo ji aur Abida ji.. ap ne tu rooh hi jhanjordi.. Coke Studio kicks off with a bang! #cokestudio14 pic.twitter.com/xACbBFzuwE — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) January 14, 2022

Actor Amar Khyan reshared Spotify Pakistan’s post on her story, captioning it as ‘Pakistan’s shining moment’, dubbed the song to be ‘monumental’.

Waseem Akram’s wife, Shaneira Akram wrote on the micro-blogging site that she has been ‘crying’ for 25 minutes after listening to the song, whereas, Hadiqa Kiani termed the legendary singers a ‘powerhouse duo’ and is eager to hear more numbers from this season of Coke Studio.

I have not heard this song before & have know idea what they are singing about but I’ve been sitting here for the last 25 minutes crying my eyes out! These incredible women just sang into my soul. God Bless this beautiful Country 🇵🇰 #TuJhoom #NaseeboLal #AbidaParveen @cokestudio — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) January 15, 2022

Never knew my soul needed the powerhouse duo of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal together. Absolutely breathtaking. Cannot wait to hear more from this season of @cokestudio 💗 — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) January 14, 2022

